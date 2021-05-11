Boston
May 11, 2021 3.01 pm

Man in his 30s died in Boston house fire

Cause of fire still to be established
Smoke billowing from the window of a property on Tooley Street in Boston. | Photo: Ben Walker

The person who lost their life during a house fire in Boston on Monday has been identified as a man in his 30s.

An investigation was launched by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue after six crews were called to extinguish a fire on Tooley Street at 12.17pm on May 10.

Tragically, a person died as a result of the house fire and they have now been revealed as a man in his 30s by police, though formal identification has not yet taken place.

Smoke billowed through the air. | Photo: Rose Fravigar

Another man was also being treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency services are now working towards finding a cause of the fire, but as yet have not established one.

The fire tragically cost someone their life. | Photo: Ben Walker

A video from the scene shows smoking debris as fire crews tried to tackle the flames.

