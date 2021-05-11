Man in his 30s died in Boston house fire

Cause of fire still to be established

The person who lost their life during a house fire in Boston on Monday has been identified as a man in his 30s.

An investigation was launched by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue after six crews were called to extinguish a fire on Tooley Street at 12.17pm on May 10.

Tragically, a person died as a result of the house fire and they have now been revealed as a man in his 30s by police, though formal identification has not yet taken place.

Another man was also being treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency services are now working towards finding a cause of the fire, but as yet have not established one.

A video from the scene shows smoking debris as fire crews tried to tackle the flames.