Smoke billows from property as crews tackle Boston fire

The road in Boston was closed after a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 12.17pm to a house fire on Tooley Street. Initially four crews attended – two from Boston, one from Donington and another from Spalding. A further two appliances later joined to assist.

Smoke can be seen coming from badly damaged windows at the property and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said shortly after 3pm that emergency services were still at the scene.

A road closure was believed to have been put in place during the afternoon, with traffic building up in the area near Skirbeck Road.

Local resident Ben Walker said: “I was just in the shower at around 12.30pm and opened my window to let the steam out and smoke came into my window.

“I thought it was a barbecue or I’d left the oven on, so went to check and then looked outside and well, the rest is history.”

Lincolnshire Police have also been contacted for further information.