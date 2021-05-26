Lincoln
May 26, 2021 12.53 pm

Man released after Lincoln woman’s unexplained death

The man was arrested for obstructing the coroner
A police presence remained at the scene on the morning of Tuesday, May 25. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A 59-year-old man arrested in connection with an unexplained death in Lincoln has been released under investigation and more details have been revealed about his arrest.

A woman in her 40s was found dead at a house on Claremont Street when officers responded to a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 7.20pm on Monday evening.

Lincolnshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. The force revealed on Wednesday, May 26 that the 59-year-old had been arrested for obstructing a coroner in the execution of his/her duty and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police were spotted on Claremont Street on Tuesday morning. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Police and forensic examiners remained at the scene throughout Tuesday as part of the investigations. They previously said that they believed it to be an isolated incident.

