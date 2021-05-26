Thieves at large after Boston police chase and helicopter search

Despite ground and helicopter searches, the three people still haven’t been caught

A manhunt has been launched for three people who scarpered from a stolen vehicle after a police chase through Boston yesterday evening.

A red Citroen Nemo van was reported stolen from an address on Lime Court, Spalding just before 10.40 pm on Monday, May 24.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 25, the vehicle was seen on John Adams Way in Boston where it failed to stop for police officers.

It was chased along the A16 towards Kirton and Sutterton roundabout when it turned right onto the A17.

The vehicle was then driven along the B1397 to Gosberton, the A152 Surfleet, Pinchbeck and back into Spalding.

Three people ran from the van, abandoning it at the junction with Clay Lake and Stonegate in Spalding.

They are described as:

• Small, wearing grey joggers a black hooded ¾ length jacket

• A larger man, wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, grey jogging bottoms with black and white trainers

• The third person was wearing a camo style hoody, black jeans and black trainers

Despite a search of the area by officers and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, the three people remain at large.

Inspector Nick Waters, Neighbourhood Inspector, South Holland, said: “The level of driving displayed in this incident was dangerous and we are very keen to apprehend those involved. They are lucky they did not cause a crash and serious injury or worse.

“I would ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle as it failed to stop for police or anyone who has information that will help us arrest those involved to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101.