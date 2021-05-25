Million pound mansion on Lincolnshire border comes with all the trimmings
A bright, standout home on the border
An incredible six-bedroom house on the Lincolnshire border with Cambridgeshire has been listed on the market for £1.75 million.
The property in Deeping Gate has been listed by Fine & Country and while it may demand a hefty price tag, it comes with a huge list of desirable features; including paddocks, an annexe, a home gym and a purpose-built cinema.
There are six bedrooms and bathrooms on the approximately 3.5 acre plot, which includes gardens, grounds and the paddock.
It has a minimalist design, with white and neutral shades dominating most rooms, something which estate agents Fine & Country describes as offering “the feeling of light, space and airiness.”
Let’s take a look inside: