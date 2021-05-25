Greater Lincolnshire
May 25, 2021 8.57 am

Million pound mansion on Lincolnshire border comes with all the trimmings

A bright, standout home on the border
The stylish contemporary home is bright and appealing. | Photo: Fine & Country

An incredible six-bedroom house on the Lincolnshire border with Cambridgeshire has been listed on the market for £1.75 million.

The property in Deeping Gate has been listed by Fine & Country and while it may demand a hefty price tag, it comes with a huge list of desirable features; including paddocks, an annexe, a home gym and a purpose-built cinema.

There are six bedrooms and bathrooms on the approximately 3.5 acre plot, which includes gardens, grounds and the paddock.

It has a minimalist design, with white and neutral shades dominating most rooms, something which estate agents Fine & Country describes as offering “the feeling of light, space and airiness.”

Let’s take a look inside:

The open plan kitchen/diner/sunroom is bursting with natural light. | Photo: Fine & Country

Crystal white design is a common theme throughout the house. | Photo: Fine & Country

The living room has lovely garden views from patio doors. | Photo: Fine & Country

A cosy home cinema for all the family to enjoy. | Photo: Fine & Country

The property even has its own gym. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are a total of four ensuite bathrooms at the property. | Photo: Fine & Country

Master bedroom has a stunning balcony area. | Photo: Fine & Country

A gorgeous standalone bath tub in the main bathroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

Outdoors, the house illuminates at night and provides a lovely backdrop for guest entertainment. | Photo: Fine & Country

