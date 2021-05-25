Severe delays as lorry overturns on A46 roundabout
Avoid the area if you can
A lorry overturned and ended up in a ditch on the A46 near Newark on the morning of Tuesday, May 25, causing severe delays.
A lane was closed and queues built after the incident at around 6.20am on the A46 northbound at the B6166 Farndon Road (Lord Ted Roundabout), according to AA Traffic.
The closure remained in place for much of the morning, affecting rush hour traffic.
The #A46 at #Farndon (#B6166 #Newark #Farndon #Balderton) 1 lane has been closed on the roundabout due to a vehicle recovery. Traffic Officers & Recovery are currently at the scene. If planning travel, avoid the area. Updates to follow…https://t.co/XCkdQgfOqG
— Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) May 25, 2021
It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries.
