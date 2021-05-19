More than 100 object to Lincoln village development

Asbestos was found on the land earlier this year

More than 100 people have objected to plans for 53 affordable homes in an empty field off Brant Road in Waddington.

Lindum and Longhurst Group submitted the plans for the development to North Kesteven District Council in April.

However, of the 101 comments received so far, none have been in support of the development.

Residents are concerned about flooding and groundwater, the impact on wildlife and the semi-rural charm of the area due to the loss of land, increased traffic and infrastructure problems and loss of privacy.

A spokesperson for the village action group claimed some people felt a ‘lack of trust’ in the group as a result of the proposals, but Lindum Group said the comprehensive plan sought to address concerns raised.

They said: “The villagers, Parish Council of Waddington and people from the surrounding area have now made it crystal clear that the proposed development is not wanted or needed.

“We now hope local planners and councillors listen to the community and stop this development in its tracks.”

The submitted plans include reports from independent experts in flooding, ecology and transport.

Asbestos was found in the field earlier this year, but Lindum said it did not pose any risk to residents and anything found would be safely removed.

Lindum said there is a remediation strategy regarding its removal that will be put in place if the plans get approved.

The proposed development site is located in the Environment Agency’s Flood Zone One and an independent report shows it is considered to be at low risk of flooding.

Graham Daubney, Lindum Development Manager, has previously said: “If approved, the homes will provide an opportunity for people in the area, including young families and key workers, to get a foot on the housing ladder in these difficult times.

“The comprehensive proposals seek to address concerns raised during the consultation, particularly with regards to flooding.”