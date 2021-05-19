New college, 1,000 homes and jobs boom in Skegness Gateway plan

A proposal to build around 1,000 new homes, a college, tourism schemes and commercial space is promising to create hundreds of new job opportunities in Skegness.

The planned urban extension on 136-hectares to the west of the town, dubbed the Skegness Gateway, was revealed on Wednesday, May 19.

The proposed masterplan includes: around 1,000 new homes, specialist accommodation for older people, a tourism offering, a ground-breaking TEC partnership college, crematorium, employment and commercial land as well as significant green spaces and amenities for local people.

Proposals are subject to a Local Development Order (LDO) in conjunction with East Lindsey District Council, which will be submitted later this year.

Sue Bowser of Croftmarsh, said: “We have farmed the land for over 30 years with a long-term view that certain areas of land could be used for development, and we are very excited to see those plans starting to take shape.

“We believe that the scheme being proposed will act as a catalyst for positive change for Skegness and position the town in its rightful place in the East Midlands as a place with opportunity and ambition.

“As a family, we have lived and worked in Skegness for generations and are incredibly passionate about delivering a scheme that we – and the rest of the town – can be proud of, and we believe that what we are proposing will do that.”

Councillor Tom Ashton, Portfolio Holder for Planning at East Lindsey District Council, said: “It really will be a landmark development for Skegness, providing not just new homes, but a brand new learning facility to support our residents to develop new skills, and further business and employment land to support our local economy.”

Speaking after his latest visit to the site, Matt Warman MP commented: “Skegness Gateway is an exciting example of sustainable planning that has the needs of local people running all the way through it. From homes for new and growing families to a specialist college or purpose built accommodation for older people, this development delivers for all ages while also enhancing and extending our local green spaces.”