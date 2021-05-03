Behind bars: Lincolnshire criminals locked up in April

Plus a man who targeted ATMs in several counties

An ATM robber and another man who carried out a violent attack on a person found lying on the street were among those jailed in April.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county:

George Tunney

George Tunney is now back behind bars after targeting multiple ATMS across the country, including in Lincolnshire, and causing over £60,000 worth of damage. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Aldis Blumbergs

Aldis Blumbergs was jailed for eight-and-a-half years after admitting carrying out a violent attack on Uldis Krasoviskis, who was found lying on a street in Spalding.

Geoffrey Broome

Former youth football coach Geoffrey Douglas Broome, 62, was jailed for four years after being convicted of multiple offences of indecent assault involving young boys.

Mark Clapson

A pervert who set up a covert camera to film female victims, and also downloaded thousands of indecent images of children from the internet, was jailed. Mark Clapson, 39, of Cawkwell, near Louth, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Blake Wallis

A man who was high on drink and drugs when he robbed a Lincoln corner shop with a fork was jailed. Blake Wallis, 26, of Deansleigh in Lincoln was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Donald Arblaster

A married pensioner who groomed and then sexually assaulted a vulnerable 15-year-old girl was jailed. Donald Arblaster, 71, was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Tiberiu Dori

*Lincolnshire Police said they do not have a custody photo of Tiberiu Dori

A lorry driver caused a fatal head-on collision that killed RAF serviceman Chris Showell when he drove on the wrong side of the road shortly after stopping off for a break. Tiberiu Dori was jailed for 20 months.

Dominic Norris

A shop thief caused trains to be held up for 45 minutes after stealing cans of butane gas and then walking onto the railway line sniffing the contents. Dominic Norris, 40, was jailed for a total of 18 months.

James Smith

James Smith, 24, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after a routine stop for no seatbelt turned into a short pursuit in Gainsborough.

Tracy Hercules

*No photograph available from police

A Lincolnshire driver who had never held a licence was jailed after Lincoln Crown Court heard how he drove at 110 mph in an attempt to evade police. Tracy Hercules was jailed for eight months.

Andrew Cox

A convicted killer who downloaded child abuse images after he was freed on licence is back behind bars. Andrew Cox, 47, was given a six-month jail sentence and placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

