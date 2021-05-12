New £3.5m Urgent Treatment Centre opens in Lincoln

A new purpose-built Urgent Treatment Centre has opened at Lincoln County Hospital as part of a transformation of emergency care in the city.

The £3.5 million facility, which has been built next to the A&E department, has ten treatment rooms, a new X-ray and dedicated triage areas.

Patients are booked in at A&E reception before being assessed and treated in the right place for their needs.

The new reception and waiting area will follow the latest social distancing guidance and has perspex screens between seats.

The completion of the urgent treatment centre is part of a programme of works to transform the hospital’s emergency department.

Following the completion of the UTC will be an expansion to the A&E department with more treatment rooms, a new paediatrics area and a new ambulance drop-off point with bays.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “This has been a real team effort ever since the funding was announced in September last year.

“The final design has taken into account contributions by clinical and nursing staff from across the Trust and our partner organisations, as well as from patient experience and sensory impairment groups.

“Our colleagues from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) have been key to all of our plans as they will continue to manage the UTC, allowing our staff to care for and treat the sickest patients in the A&E department.”