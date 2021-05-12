Opticians’ vision becomes clearer as new shopfront approved on Lincoln High Street

Lincoln City Football Club has received approval to welcome 3,145 fans back to LNER Stadium for their Sky Bet League One play-off fixture versus Sunderland on Wednesday May, 19 (starting 6pm).

This will be the first time fans have been present at LNER Stadium since March 2020, when they hosted Burton Albion.

The Imps fully expect demand for tickets to outweigh availability, and will be holding a ballot for supporters, which means they have to have a season ticket already. Tickets are £20.

The club said: “We hope this match will be another significant step on the road back to full stadiums next season, and we look forward to welcoming you all back home soon – football has not been the same without you. We have missed you and can’t wait to have you all back.”

Ticketing ballot

The ballot will be hosted via Ticketmaster, which will randomly select supporters who can attend this fixture. It’s important to note that supporters will not be seated in their usual seats.

The ballot will be segmented, with 31% of capacity in each area of the stadium being allocated to each grouping. For absolute clarity, each section will receive identical pro-rata availability.

General Admission

Singing Section

Junior Imps

Accessibility

Lounge holders in the SRP 1884 Lounge and Buildbase Legends Lounge will automatically be entered into the ballot with 31% capacity in both areas.

Who is eligible for the ballot?

This ballot is available for 2020/21 Season Ticket Holders. These are fans that opted for the ‘iFollow + credit’ or ‘credit only’ option.

Entry to the ballot is not dependent on supporters having renewed their Season Ticket for the 2021/22 season.

When will the ballot open/close?

The ballot will open at 12 noon on Wednesday 12th May 2021 and close at 12 noon on Friday 14th May 2021. The ballot will be drawn on Friday afternoon.

How do I enter a ballot?

All supporters who are eligible to apply for the ballot can enter by signing into their e-ticketing account (CLICK HERE).

Upon signing in, you can select to enter the ballot for Lincoln City vs Sunderland.

You will be able to add up to six eligible friends/family when applying for the ballot. A group application will be treated as a single entry, with all group members either being successful or unsuccessful. Groups will not be split.

As previously stated, all lounge holders will have their accounts automatically entered into the ballot.

When will I know if I’m successful or unsuccessful in the ballot?

If you are successful in the ballot, you will receive a booking confirmation email that will detail the stand, row, and seat, along with a PDF of your match ticket(s) and entry time.

No physical match tickets will be made available on the day, and entry will be solely by digital ticket or tickets printed at home.

If you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you will also receive an email from the Club. Whilst we understand there will undoubtedly be frustration, we aim to offset this by providing those who are unsuccessful priority, should the Club be fortunate enough to reach the Play-Off Final. Only those who apply and miss out will be given priority should the Club reach the Play-Off Final.

As it stands, we anticipate the ticket allocation to be in the region of 4,000 per team for the Play-Off Final.

To view a ‘How To’ guide on entering the ballot, please CLICK HERE.

Can I use my remaining season ticket credit to purchase a ticket for this fixture?

Unfortunately not, your remaining credit cannot be applied to a balloted fixture.

Pricing

Adults – £20

Concessions – £10 (18-21, 65+, Disabled)

Juniors – £10

Ticket prices are automatically set at the £20 price. The correct concessionary price will be applied and charged if you are successful in the ballot.

For any further enquiries, please contact [email protected].

Code of Conduct & Match Experience

All fans who attend are expected to agree to and abide by a fans code of conduct. The code of conduct is in place to protect all those who wish to attend. While we respect fans will have their own threshold and particular views on certain aspects, we ask the Lincoln City family to consider their fellow fans in committing to this agreement between Club and fans and, most importantly, between each other.

To view the Code of Conduct, please CLICK HERE.

To view the video on the return of supporters, please CLICK HERE.

FAQs

Will I be eligible for the ballot?

A = The ballot is only available for 2020/21 Season Ticket holders.

Will there be refreshments available at LNER Stadium for this fixture?

A = No, to help prevent unnecessary gatherings and protect our supporters’ safety, no catering facilities will be available. Supporters may be admitted with their own refreshments; however, these are still subject to regular stadium regulations. (i.e. no alcohol to be consumed within view of the pitch).

Will I be able to sit in my usual seat?

A = No. To allow as many people into the stadium as possible and maintain social distancing, only certain seats will be available. Please use the seat you are allocated.

Will the Club Store be open?

A = No, as above. Our store at the Waterside Shopping Centre will remain open for supporters to purchase merchandise ahead of the match.

Will the University of Lincoln Fan Zone be open?

A = Unfortunately, the Fan Zone will not be in operation for this fixture.

Will match programmes be made available for this fixture?

A = Yes, there will be match programmes available to purchase in person and online. If you are purchasing a programme on the day, please be aware that we are operating a cashless stadium.

Will there be smoking bubbles?

A = We are not able to provide smoking bubbles for this fixture.