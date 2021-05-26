Over three years in jail for cannabis farmer with over £600k of plants

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for 38 months after police found a large cannabis factory in Immingham, containing plants with a street value over £600,000.

Officers searched the property on Owmby Close on the morning of June 12, 2020 and discovered around 1,450 cannabis plants.

Klodjan Hila, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for the cultivation of cannabis, during a court appearance on Tuesday.

The plants he was growing had an estimated street value of £652,500.

Police have pledged to do all they can to make communities safer in the fight against drugs.

Anyone with information about drugs in their local community is being asked to call police on 101 and let officers know.