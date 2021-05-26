Police warn Facebook users after second child kidnap rumour debunked in a week

Lincolnshire Police are urging people to be mindful of misinformation on social media after a second false report of a child kidnapping in a matter of days.

South Holland Police posted on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon to address rumours of someone trying to take a baby in a pram at the Sainsbury’s car park in Spalding on Tuesday.

Police were made aware of the reports via social media and have said that after investigations, which included talking to the mother of the baby involved, there was no truth to the rumour.

It comes just days after officers received reports of two men acting suspiciously in Boston on Sunday, with a caller suggesting that two men got out of a van to walk towards his two daughters.

The girls ran home to tell their family, and the incident was shared to social media groups in the Boston area, but police investigations found that the men were just collecting scrap metal.

With both incidents proving to be false alarms, the force are now asking the public to be mindful of what is posted on social media, encouraging people not to fall for speculation.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman has said: “We are asking people to be careful with what they post on social media, especially things of this nature which can cause unnecessary concern.

We take all reports about the welfare and safety of a child extremely seriously and we’re pleased to confirm that in this case, there is no need for concern.”