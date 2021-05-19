Ram-raider rips through Ancaster Co-op with farm vehicle

The vehicle was left in the wreckage

People in Ancaster woke to a scene of destruction at their local Co-op, after ram-raiders ploughed through the front of the building.

Staff told customers that the shop on Ermine Street had been targeted by thieves at 12.30 am Wednesday, May 19 and they would not be able to open as normal.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene and a cordon was put in place around the building.

One bystander told The Lincolnite a farm vehicle, believed to be a teleporter, had been driven into the building and abandoned in the wreckage.

“They were trying to get the ATM machine from inside the front doors near the self scan,” they said.

Lincolnshire Police said the thieves failed to steal the ATM machine and they fled the scene.

A scene guard is still in place at the store while investigations continue.

It is not believed that anyone was injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the ram raid is being asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 6 of May 19.