Lincolnshire councils get £3m to combat rough sleeping

Lincolnshire councils have successfully applied for further government funding to continue the fight against homelessness.

Nearly £3 million has been allocated across Lincolnshire’s seven district and borough councils as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative for the 2021/22 financial year, with £1.3 million going to Lincoln.

The funding will provide a start to the government’s plan to end rough sleeping by the end of this reign in parliament.

It will be allocated to each council which will offer help to those who need it, as well as supporting housing, mental health and addiction initiatives.

Councils across the county shared the vision that homelessness should be brief, rare and non-recurring, and are looking to set up solutions to ensure this is the case in their respective areas.

A new report found that 31 people were sleeping rough in Louth alone last year, and more than 300 referrals were made to the Easy Lindsey District Council rough sleeping team from April 2020 to March 2021.

All councils across Lincolnshire unanimously championed the increased funding, saying they were “delighted” to be able to invest more into the issue of homelessness.

Cllr Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding to continue our work to house rough sleepers and provide the support needed to prevent them returning to the streets.”

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Communities and Better Ageing at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We welcome this funding which will allow us to continue to offer a range of support for people who find themselves at risk of having nowhere to live.

“Thanks to the additional funding we will be able to keep helping anyone finding themselves on the streets by providing accommodation.

“We can direct people to get the right help and I would encourage anyone who is homeless, or is at risk of homelessness, to contact our council to access the support which is available.”