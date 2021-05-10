Pelham Bridge in Lincoln to close for over two months for repairs

Pelham Bridge in Lincoln will be closed for all traffic from June for repair works expected to last around ten weeks.

The bridge, which was opened by the Queen in 1958, will close on Monday, June 7 to have its expansion joints replaced, as well as being resurfaced and having a new barrier installed between the road and footpath.

During the works, all traffic and pedestrians will not be able to access Pelham Bridge, and northbound traffic will be diverted along the East West Link Road and Tentercroft Street to cross University Bridge and use Newland and Wigford Way to rejoin Melville Street.

Southbound traffic will be directed vice versa, but drivers are being advised to use other routes, such as the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, as much as possible while the works take place.

Pedestrians will be directed to the High Street in order to cross the train tracks at the level crossing.

The tidal flow system on Canwick Road directly south of the bridge will be temporarily disabled, with the middle lane closed, for safety reasons as well as allowing the traffic to flow smoothly along diversion routes.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There’s no doubt that Pelham Bridge is one of the busiest routes in Lincoln, and we appreciate that these works will have a significant impact on traffic to and from the city centre.

“However, this work is essential to make sure that water and salt can’t get into the joints of the bridge and weaken the structure. The bridge hasn’t been re-waterproofed since it was built over 60 years ago.

“To help reduce impact on the city’s traffic, we’ve waited to start work until the Lincoln Eastern Bypass was open, and we’re carrying it out largely over the summer holidays when traffic over the bridge is much lighter.”