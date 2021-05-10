Two arrested after stolen lorry crashed on Lincoln street
One more culprit believed to be at large
Two men have been arrested following the theft of a lorry which crashed into parked cars and walls in Lincoln.
Residents were alerted by a loud crash on Charlesworth Street at around 4.33am on Sunday (May 9) morning, as a white lorry ploughed into parked vehicles and a wall on the street.
Armed police and other emergency services were called to the scene, but it is believed that those inside the lorry abandoned the vehicle and fled. Thankfully nobody was hurt.
Two men were arrested by Humberside Police after reports of a lorry theft from Barnetby in North Lincolnshire at 2.30am, just hours before the lorry was reported stolen.
Lincolnshire Police had originally been appealing to find three men, but just two have been arrested by the Humberside force so far.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident reference 16/48733/21.