Teen arrested after man stabbed in the back in Lincoln
The arrested person was in a group at the time
A 17-year-old male was arrested and remains in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back in Lincoln on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man suffered a small stab wound to his back during the incident on Silver Street, which was reported to officers at 4pm on Tuesday, May 18.
Police said the injury is not believed to be serious and officers investigating believe the person arrested was in a group with several others.
Lincolnshire Police are encouraging witnesses to come forward and anyone with information should contact the them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 319 of May 18.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.