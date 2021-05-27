The Lincolnite tries: Bauer Bakery’s tasty delights

A Lincoln-based woman has set up a bakery business from her own kitchen, and demand has gone through the roof.

Florence Bauer, 26, is Lincolnshire born-and-bred but the world of bakery is something that only came to her recently.

She is a project manager for a local defence company, but decided to set up Bauer Bakery in February after a Christmas craving left her curious.

Florence told The Lincolnite that she really wanted a cinnamon bun, but could not find anywhere that sold them, so she made her own.

They proved to be a success, and that moment proved to be the time Florence realised she had a passion for baking.

“My mum loved baking and my dad ran his own business, so I guess you could say I have blended the two worlds together.

“I’ve sold out every single weekend since I started, there is now a three week waiting list for buns. I can’t complain, demand has been incredible.”

Florence now supplies buns for two businesses in Lincolnshire, and she does all of this from the comfort of her own kitchen.

“I’m working from home and baking before and after my job, as well as checking on it during my lunch break.

“It takes four hours from start to finish, so it is very time consuming. I have to prep the dough the night before, then second prove it early the next morning.”

The current flavours available are biscoff, cinnamon and lemon curd, though Florence has said she will be introducing new flavours, including a chocolate orange one, in the near future.

If you order from Bauer Bakery in the week (Monday to Friday) you can choose a full box of 15 (£20-£25) of any of the three flavours, and on weekends you can choose to mix and match or order a smaller box of 6 (£10-£12).

Her local community have been “very supportive” since Bauer opened, and she wants to help other small businesses as well.

“Us local businesses all support each other, we stick together and it’s important that we do that.

“I’ve had great support from my friends, family and neighbours as well. One of my neighbours has ordered buns every single week since I opened!”

To order from Bauer Bakery, visit either their Facebook or Instagram pages.