The Moon returns to Lincolnshire

The 20-21 Visual Arts Centre has reopened in Scunthorpe and is back with a bang, offering an illuminated replica installation of the moon.

The Museum of the Moon will be held in the main gallery of the centre, displaying a six metre diameter sculpture of the moon as part of the their 20th anniversary exhibitions.

From May 17 to June 5, visitors will be able to admire the moon sculpture as part of a touring exhibition by UK artist Luke Jerram.

The moon will feature a fusion of 120dpi NASA imagery, together with moonlight and surround sound composition by award winning composer Dan Jones.

It has been rolled out across the world in recent years, being showcased as far and wide as Toronto, Milan, Beijing and Glastonbury Festival.

It also visited Lincoln in 2019 (see our video below).

Luke Jerram said: “It’s really nice to be back in Scunthorpe, four years after my last exhibition there and I’m delighted that Museum of the Moon is being presented at 20-21 for their 20th anniversary.

It’s really exciting that art galleries can at last reopen after being closed for so long.”

As well as the moon, the centre will be showcasing a 20th anniversary exhibition, detailing the unique history of the venue.

It is housed in the former St. John the Evangelist Church building, which was a place of worship until 1984 and stood derelict before being developed into an arts centre and opening as such on May 19, 2001.

Tickets will be free, but access to exhibitions will only be available for those who have pre-booked a ticket, which you can do on the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre website.