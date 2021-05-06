Third of Lincolnshire residents had their second COVID-19 jab
And two thirds had the first dose
Nearly a third of Lincolnshire residents have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the number of jabs being given out dropped by 17% last week, according to the latest figures.
Data released on Thursday shows altogether 634,706 jabs have taken place in the county between December 8 and May 2 — a further 38,553 in the last week, and down on the 46,631 jabs given the week before.
The latest figures show that some 443,360 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose (70%) and 191,346 have been given their second (30%).
Of those over the age of 45, a total of 365,828 have received their first vaccination and another 168,943 have had their second.
Some 77,532 people aged under 45 received their first dose, with a further 22,403 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 70.38% of residents have now received their first jab and 30.37% their second.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 143,459 (47,259 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 117,722 (33,302 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
The mass COVID-19 vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground hit a huge milestone recently, having reached an incredible 50,000 vaccinations so far.
On Wednesday, the first hospital death in 17 days was recorded in Lincolnshire, while in Northern Lincs there have been no hospital deaths recorded in more than three weeks. There were 17 hospital patients across the entire region with COVID-19. Low hospitalisations and death figures are a major factor in how the vaccine’s success is recorded.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that vaccine take up in the Over-50s is lower among ethnic minorities, those living in deprived areas, the disabled and those who did not speak English well or at all.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby