Unlike any other home: Secluded Lincoln park gamekeeper lodge up for sale

In the heart of Hartsholme Park

An isolated gamekeeper lodge positioned in the middle of Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln has been put on the market for just shy of £700,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is surrounded by Swanholme Lakes and woodland areas, sitting on just under an acre of mature land.

It has been listed by Mundys for £695,950 and comes with purpose built wooden garages, carports and log stores.

The jaw-dropping scenery is unlike most other property listings in Lincolnshire, with panoramic views of Hartsholme Country Park covering the house.

This is what it looks like inside: