Unlike any other home: Secluded Lincoln park gamekeeper lodge up for sale

An isolated gamekeeper lodge positioned in the middle of Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln has been put on the market for just shy of £700,000.
The four-bedroom detached house is surrounded by Swanholme Lakes and woodland areas, sitting on just under an acre of mature land.
It has been listed by Mundys for £695,950 and comes with purpose built wooden garages, carports and log stores.
With views like this, how can you complain? | Photo: Mundys
The jaw-dropping scenery is unlike most other property listings in Lincolnshire, with panoramic views of Hartsholme Country Park covering the house.
The property is situated right in the centre of Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln. | Photo: Mundys
This is what it looks like inside:
The kitchen diner area has a log burner as well as LED spotlights to the ceiling. | Photo: Mundys
The sitting room has plenty of traditional, quirky features. | Photo: Mundys
A wonderful decorative fireplace below a mounted television. | Photo: Mundys
A beautiful place to call home. | Photo: Mundys
The family bathroom has a bath with shower and hand wash basin. | Photo: Mundys
The master bedroom, like the rest of the house, has doubled glazed leaded windows. | Photo: Mundys
The property comes with four spacious bedrooms. | Photo: Mundys
The house also comes with wooden garages, carports and log stores. | Photo: Mundys
