Week starts with 40 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday

There have been 40 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire but no COVID-related deaths reported on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 24 new cases in Lincolnshire, 10 in North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire. Greater Lincolnshire has now surpassed 60,000 cases since the pandemic started.

No coronavirus deaths were registered on Monday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no hospital deaths on Monday across Greater Lincolnshire, for the third day in a row.

On Monday, national cases increased by 2,357 to 4,437,217, while deaths rose by four to 127,609.

In local news, up to May 7, 19 Lincolnshire schools reported 29 positive COVID-19 test results and between April 26 and May 2, 46,406 lateral flow tests were carried out via schools, of which 55 were positive.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health, said: “Schools continue to take measures to limit the potential spread of the virus and will inform parents of positive cases where necessary.”

He added: “However, in some cases, the person testing positive may have already been out of school, meaning there is no impact on other pupils or staff.”

In the last five days, Greater Lincolnshire’s average infection rate has fallen along with the England average also.

However, North Lincolnshire remains in the top 10 highest rates and South Holland, Boston, South Kesteven and Lincoln have all seen slight increases.

East Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire have the same rates as they did five days ago. The other districts have seen decreases in their infections.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire infection rates up to May 10 according to the government dashboard:

In national news, the UK’s coronavirus alert level is being lowered from four to three on the advice of experts. Level three means COVID-19 is still circulating amongst the population but is not rising exponentially. The chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales said the decision to downgrade was thanks to the efforts of the UK public in bringing COVID rates down. Boris Johnson has confirmed a major easing of COVID-19 restrictions in England will go ahead from next week. At a news conference later today the prime minister will say that from 17 May, meetings of six people, or two households, will be allowed to take place indoors for the first time since January.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, May 10

60,039 cases (up 40)

41,690 in Lincolnshire (up 24)

9,639 in North Lincolnshire (up 10)

8,710 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)

2,192 deaths (no change)

1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,305 hospital deaths (no change)

812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,437,217 UK cases, 127,609 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.