177 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Thursday, with no further deaths

There have been 177 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday — more than double last week’s figures (127% rise from 78).

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday recorded 78 new cases in Lincolnshire, 74 in North East Lincolnshire and 25 in North Lincolnshire.

However, both the dashboard and NHS figures reported no further deaths across the region.

Nationally on Thursday, cases increased by 16,703 to 4,684,572, while a further 21 deaths took the tally to 128,048.

In Lincolnshire, more than 80% of Lincolnshire has now had a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and nearly 70% their second.

Walk-in opportunities will offer people the chance to get their coronavirus vaccinations this weekend, without the need to book an appointment.

Lincolnshire will be playing its part in the NHS ‘big weekend’ of vaccine-related activity to encourage people to get vaccinated and meet the aim of offering everyone aged 18 or over a jab by July 19.

A Boston-born health boss who has helped guide the Prime Minister through the COVID-19 pandemic was subject to abuse by an anti-vaccine campaigner while working in London this week.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who is England’s deputy chief medical officer, was chased by Geza Tarjanyi, while entering the Ministry of Defence building on Tuesday.

Nationally, MPs have been looking at whether to exempt travellers from amber countries from quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a “real opportunity” to open up foreign travel, and also did not rule out a summer holiday abroad this year.

Data nationally continues to suggest case numbers are rising as people continue to look to the exit date of July 19 for coronavirus restrictions.

Public Health England’s latest surveillance report said that the North-west England has the highest rate, with 238.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 20 June.

Meanwhile Eastern England has the lowest rate at 46.9, but that is up from 37.4.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics up to June 23 suggests the UK currently has one of the highest infection rates in Europe, with the reason mainly being put down to the Delta variant.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, June 24

62,375 cases (up 177)

42,987 in Lincolnshire (up 78)

9,937 in North Lincolnshire (up 25)

9,451 in North East Lincolnshire (up 74)

2,195 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

271 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,313 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,684,572 UK cases, 128,048 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.