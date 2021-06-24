More walk-in appointments for ‘big weekend’ of COVID-19 vaccines in Lincolnshire

Find out where you can get a walk-in appointment

Walk-in opportunities will offer people the chance to get their coronavirus vaccinations this weekend, without the need to book an appointment.

Lincolnshire will be playing its part in the NHS’ ‘big weekend’ of vaccine-related activity to encourage people to get vaccinated and meet the aim of offering everyone aged 18 or over a jab by July 19.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus will be in three different locations in Lincoln for three weekends, while other opportunities in the county will also be available between Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28 as follows:

Saturday, June 26 – The Arboretum, Lincoln (Monks Road entrance) – a mobile unit will offer Pfizer walk-in vaccinations, both first and second doses, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis between 12pm-3pm for anyone aged 18 or over who is eligible

Sunday, June 27 – Newland Pharmacy, Lincoln will be offering Pfizer walk-in vaccinations on the same basis between 10am-2pm to anyone 18 or over who is eligible. This includes both first and second doses

Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27 – The Storehouse in Skegness will be providing walk-in Pfizer vaccinations between 8.30am-5pm for both first and second doses on a ‘first come, first served’ basis

The county’s mass vaccination centres – Lincolnshire Showground and Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in Boston – will offer vaccinations on a walk-in basis between Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28.

Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston will offer walk-ins between 8am-7pm using both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Lincolnshire Showground, which will soon reach the milestone of giving 100,000 coronavirus jabs, will offer AstraZeneca vaccinations on a walk-in basis to people in cohorts 1-10 (aged 40 and over) between 8am and 7pm.

There is no requirement to be registered with a GP or to have an NHS number to attend. However, if you have your NHS number to hand it can speed up the process.

There is also good availability for pre-booked appointments at the mass vaccination centres at PRSA in Boston and Lincolnshire Showground, as well as at pharmacies in Lincoln and Boston, and at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre in Grantham.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We are thrilled with the uptake of the covid vaccination so far in Lincolnshire, and after seven months of vaccinating hundreds of thousands of people across the county we are nearly there.

“We are well on track to have offered everyone eligible a vaccination by July 19, however, there are some people who might not have taken up the offer of a vaccination to-date, and the walk-ins offer a great opportunity to get a first vaccination or bring forwards your second vaccination if it is eight weeks or more since your first vaccination.”