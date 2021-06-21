99 COVID cases but no deaths in Lincolnshire on Monday as PM warns of “rough winter” ahead

There have been 99 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday as the Prime Minister says July 19 is still his “terminus” for lockdown restrictions, but a “rough winter” awaits.

The latest figures are a rise of 14% compared to 87 cases last Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded on Monday 42 new cases in Lincolnshire, 45 in North East Lincolnshire and 12 in North Lincolnshire.

There were no deaths reported in government or NHS figures on Monday.

Nationally on Monday, cases increased by 10,633 to 4,640,507 while a further five deaths took the tally to 127,981.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said July 19 is still looking to be the “terminus point” to end all coronavirus restrictions during a visit to the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control on Monday.

Suggestions that the lockdown lift could be brought forward have been mooted by Downing Street today, who said they will continue to monitor cases day-by-day.

Mr Johnson added that he was “looking at” allowing people “exemptions” from quarantine if they had two doses of the vaccine, but added: “The emphasis is going to be making sure we can protect the country from the virus coming back in.”

He warned cases of the Delta variant are rising at a rate of around 30% week on week.

He added that the UK was in for a “rough winter” with the return of flu and that the NHS needed to be given “breathing space” by reducing cases before then.

However, he did not rule out further lockdowns in the winter.

“You can never exclude that there will be some new disease, some new horror that we simply haven’t budgeted for or accounted for,” he said.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, June 21

61,873 cases (up 99)

42,756 in Lincolnshire (up 42)

9,881 in North Lincolnshire (up 12)

9,236 in North East Lincolnshire (up 45)

2,194 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

270 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,312 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,640,507 UK cases, 127,981 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.