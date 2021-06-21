Saxilby
June 21, 2021 4.47 pm

Surely not?! Silly street name raises eyebrows in Lincoln village

You’ve got to laugh, haven’t you
A side street on Westcroft Drive has been humorously titled "fatty bum bum" on Google Maps.

Picture the scene: you’re about to order a delivery to your house, and the address you give is “Fatty Bum Bum Street”. Well, according to Google Maps, that’s what one side street in the village of Saxilby near Lincoln is called.

A driveway which has three houses alongside it on Westcroft Drive in Saxilby is officially part of that street, but an amusing name has appeared on Google Maps to give it its own identity.

Those three houses, unofficially, are now situated on “fatty bum bum”, and it is unclear as to how and why it was given this name.

Fatty bum bum is on Westcroft Drive, and you can add that to the list of sentences I never dreamed of typing. | Photo: The Lincolnite

There is no road sign in place, but anyone who goes on Google Maps can find the street in question by simply typing “fatty bum bum Saxilby”. No, genuinely, try it.

I wonder who lives at the unlucky three houses on fatty bum bum. | Photo: Google Maps

The road sign for Westcroft Drive is heavily covered by overgrown bushes, so maybe a new name was needed all along? Who knows.

Westcroft Drive’s road sign is hardly visible, so maybe the whole street should be called “fatty bum bum” as well? | Photo: The Lincolnite

One thing we do know is that this is highly amusing, if not a bit confusing.

The Lincolnite has contacted West Lindsey District Council for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply.

Of course we also wanted to try to speak to people living on “Fatty bum bum” Street, but nobody was willing to come on the record.

