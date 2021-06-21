Cyclist injured in Stamford hit and run
Police are appealing for information
A cyclist in his 20s has suffered head injuries after being knocked off his bike by a car in a hit and run in Stamford.
The crash happened just after 1am on Thursday, June 17, near to the junction of Emlyns Street in the town.
The vehicle which hit into the cyclist did not stop at the scene and police are now investigating the crash.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not life-threatening.
Officers are seeking information about the vehicle and driver, Lincolnshire Police said on June 21.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the Alexandra Road and Emlyns Street area, between 1am and 1.20am on June 17, is being asked to contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 17 of June 17
- Email [email protected] and quote the same incident reference in the subject box
- Anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111