All a’board! The Botanist launches new brunch menu in Lincoln

The Botanist is launching a brand new brunch menu in Lincoln next week, with over 700 unique food combinations, including Turkish Shakshuka, French Patisserie, the great British fry up and Southern California’s smoothie bowls — all served on boards!

The bar and restaurant in Lincoln’s Cornhill believes it is home to “possibly the UK’s biggest brunch menu” with 18 breakfast items split across six categories and available for £15 per breakfast.

Each brunch board starts with selecting a choice of eggs – Turkish, Fried or Scrambled Tofu – and a hearty bow of bacon, vegan sausage and smoked mackerel pate.

Customers then pick a fruit or grain bowl and something from the bakery, such as toast, croissant or cornbread.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, the final decision to complete the brunch board is between carrot cake, overnight oats, French toast or vegan chocolate pot, before adding a mini juice smoothie.

For a bottomless brunch, you can pick from one of five alcoholic drinks – Prosecco, House Lager, Spiced Aperol Spritz, and classic Aperol Spritz, for an additional £15.

Meanwhile, The Lincolnite tried The Botanist’s tasty new food and cocktail menu last month and will of course try the brunch for you next week too.