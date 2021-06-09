Bomb squad attend as two unexploded devices found in Lincoln
Controlled explosions will be carried out at RAF Scampton
A bomb squad was called out to two separate incidents in Lincoln on Wednesday after the discovery of unexploded devices.
An old flare was found in a garden on Addison Drive and a hand grenade was obtained from the water on Waterside North in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) attended the scene.
Police said both items will be safely removed by the EOD unit and transported to RAF Scampton where they can conduct controlled explosions so there is no risk to the public.