Another week-on-week increase in COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire

53% more cases than last week

A 53% rise in COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire last week has continued across the weekend.

The latest figures show there were 591 coronavirus cases in the seven days to Sunday — compared to the 387 cases the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded over the weekend 75 new cases in Lincolnshire, 79 in North East Lincolnshire and 15 in North Lincolnshire.

There were no deaths reported in government figures over the weekend, however a decrease in numbers early in the week was due to residents being more accurately designated to their correct addresses.

NHS England no longer reports deaths over the weekend, however, there was one local hospital death in Greater Lincolnshire’s four health trusts last week.

A number of coronavirus restrictions were due to be lifted on Monday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week confirmed a delay of four weeks to July 19 with a review of July 5.

However, weddings and wakes will have the cap of 30 guests removed, while care home residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days after days out.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday morning that it was “unlikely” coronavirus restrictions would be lifted early and that he would “err on the side of caution”.

Meanwhile Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed plans for an autumn booster jab programme.

Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast that the government was waiting fro the results of clinical trials into which combinations of vaccines were most effective.

Elsewhere a million extra jabs were booked in two days after social networks such as Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok and Reddit launched campaigns encouraging young people to get theirs.

It comes as data suggests 13% of those aged 16-29 are unsure about getting the jab, the highest levels of vaccine hesitancy.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, June 20

61,774 cases (up 169)

42,714 in Lincolnshire (up 75)

9,869 in North Lincolnshire (up 15)

9,191 in North East Lincolnshire (up 79)

2,194 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

270 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,312 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

42 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,630,040 UK cases, 127,976 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.