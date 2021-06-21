CCTV appeal after burglary and fraud incident in Lincoln

Bank cards were stolen and used at a Co-op

Police are looking for a man in connection with an incident of burglary and fraud in Lincoln.

Bank cards were reported stolen from a property on College Close on April 12, before being used to purchase tobacco and cigarettes from the Co-op at Riseholme Road.

CCTV footage has been released on June 20 by police, and they would like to speak to the man in the picture.

He has been described as a white male of medium to slim build, wearing a blue baseball cap with white letters or a logo on the front.

He is also seen wearing a black fleece jacket with a hood and pockets at the side, as well as a zip front, with grey jogging bottoms and black Adidas running style trainers with the silver ‘three stripes’ logo.

The man pictured was also carrying a blue carrier bag in his left hand, and had a light blue surgical mask on, obscuring the bottom half of his face.

If you can assist police with this investigation, or know who the man is, contact officers in one of the following ways:

Call 101 and quote incident 182 of April 15

Email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box