The lockdown rule changes from June 21, and what to expect on Freedom Day July 19

More people at weddings, but still no nightclubs

Guest restrictions at weddings and wakes have been lifted from June 21, though England will have to wait until July 19 at the earliest before all COVID-19 restrictions are scrapped.

June 21 was coined as “Freedom Day,” the due date for the last stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, with all restrictions lifted at the same time.

That date was delayed until at least July 19 after a spike in cases, as well as to allow for the vaccination programme to continue gathering momentum and to monitor the new Delta variant.

There were some restrictions lifted from June 21, though, as care home residents will no longer need to self-isolate after leaving their care homes.

As well as this, residents of care homes can also nominate one person to be an “essential caregiver” who can visit even if the resident is self-isolating.

Large scale test events can continue, as well as capacity trials at music festivals and football matches at Euro 2020, while Wimbledon will have a full crowd for the men’s and women’s finals.

Children can attend overnight trips in groups of 30 and weddings and wakes, which had been restricted to 30 guests, will now be able to host as many people as the venue can safely accommodate, though risk assessments will have to be filled out beforehand.

However, we will have to wait until at least July 19 before all legal limits on social contact are removed, and nightclubs can reopen.

The hospitality sector will also have to stick to reduced numbers and table service until the next lockdown stage, and indoor venues will be capped at 50% capacity.

There will be a review of the restrictions on July 5, to ensure that it will be safe to lift regulations on July 19.

Adults of all ages are now being invited to book their COVID-19 vaccinations, as Lincolnshire has now administered over 900,000 either first or second doses of the jab.

In Lincolnshire, there was a 53% rise in coronavirus cases from last week, with 591 positive cases reported in the last seven days to Sunday.