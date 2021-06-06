Boy, 12, ‘punched and kicked’ in attempted Lincoln robbery

Fortunately, he was not seriously injured

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly punched in the face and kicked after he refused to part with his watch during an attempted robbery in Lincoln.

The boy was approached by three males of a similar age who made demands for his watch at “The Backies” field off Moorland Avenue at around 7.45pm on May 27.

Lincolnshire Police said thankfully he was not seriously injured during the incident and they issued an appeal for witnesses on Sunday, June 6.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from two people who the victim recalls were on the field at the same time.

Any witnesses should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference number 21000297353.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.