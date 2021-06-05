Teen arrested over suspected rape in North Hykeham

Police said the suspect was known to the victim

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident at Millennium Lakes in North Hykeham and police said the suspect was known to his female victim.

Lincolnshire Police received a report of the incident just after 7.30pm on Thursday, June 3 and the scene was cordoned off while the force carried out initial investigations. The investigation remains ongoing and patrols will be carried out in the area.

A 17-year-old male turned himself in to police before being arrested. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries are ongoing.

Police added that they are not looking for anyone further in connection with the incident.

Inspector Dan Gardner said: “At this moment, we are not looking for anyone further in connection with this incident and we will be conducting patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“We understand this may be worrying to the public in the area but officers are working diligently to progress the investigation.

“Anyone who may have seen anything or have any information, no matter how small, is encouraged to get in touch by calling 101 to assist officers in our investigation.”