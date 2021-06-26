Brides and Steampunk festival in disarray as Kelham Hall goes bust

Brides, suppliers and the Steampunk festival are scrambling for alternative options after Kelham Hall in Newark has gone into liquidation.

On Friday night Kelham Hall, which is owned by local businessman Jonathan Pass, has messaged suppliers announcing the venue has gone into liquidation.

The websites and social media pages for Kelham Hall have been unavailable since Friday evening, and no staff are on site to pick up calls.

Jonathan Pass, who also owns the Charlotte House Hotel in Lincoln, did not pick up the phone on Saturday morning.

The Steampunk festival, which unceremoniously moved from Lincoln to Newark this year, has now stopped selling tickets and will have to find alternative venues — such as returning to Lincoln.

John Naylor, the organiser of the event, posted on Facebook: “We have been informed that Kelham Hall is in financial difficulties.

“We are suspending tickets until we can discuss options with both the administrators and the local authorities.

“Both are considering options at the moment and we hope to meet with them and of course see where we are going with the event.

“We cannot at this time give any more information nor answer questions but must ask you to be patient and await information.

“At this point we are as gob smacked as everyone else.”

In June 2020 the venue was put up for sale for £10 million.