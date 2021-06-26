Two men charged over explosives and guns found in Lincoln village
Unusual incident in city village
Lincolnshire Police charged two men after an incident involving explosive substances in the Lincoln village of Sturton by Stow this week.
Paul Atkinson, 50, of Queensway in the village, has been charged with two offences of possessing explosive substances under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and two offences of possessing a firearm under the Firearms Act 1968.
Steven Shackleford, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with an offence of burglary and two charges of theft.
Both men will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Saturday 26 June, 2021.
A third man, aged 40, has been arrested for handling stolen goods and released with no further action in respect of an arrest under the Explosive Substances Act.
The charges follow a week of investigations and searches in the village.
Police found suspicious chemicals on June 22 at the property, which were safely destroyed by the bomb squad.
The next evening, on June 23, homes were evacuated on the street, as searches continued.
Forensic investigators and the underwater search team were also in the village this week.