Card Factory to open new store in Lincoln retail park

Card Factory will open a new shop in Lincoln this weekend in the unit formerly occupied by Carphone Warehouse at Valentine Retail Park.

The specialist card and gifting retailer will open in Unit 2A in the retail park off Tritton Road on Saturday, June 26. This comes after a planning application was submitted to City of Lincoln Council in March this year.

The store, which sells a variety of party, gifts, stationary and confectionery items, will create around four to eight new jobs at various levels, both full and part-time.

Steve Lilley, Card Factory’s Retail Director, said: “Our team has been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to be launching a Card Factory store in Lincoln, especially due to the difficult economic environment retailers have experienced recently.

“We’ve put together a standout team, and we can’t wait to welcome new customers into our premises at Valentine Retail Park on Saturday 26th.

“As with all of our physical stores, safety is the number one priority as we welcome customers through our doors, so we would like to reassure everyone that we have a strict social distancing policy and regular cleaning regime to ensure the safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

Card Factory also has two other Lincoln stores located on the High Street and in the Cornhill area of the city.