CCTV appeal: Man kicked and punched in vicious Lincoln attack
A serious unprovoked assault
A man was allegedly kicked and punched during a vicious attack in Lincoln, suffering multiple injuries to his face and head.
A group of men chased the victim, a man in his 20s, to Shuttleworth House on Stamp End Lincoln at around 8.30pm on May 14, where he was attacked. Police said they believe it was an unprovoked assault.
Police published CCTV images on June 14 in connection with the incident of grievous bodily harm. The force said they would like to speak to the two men/youths pictured.
They are described as being white and in their teens/early 20s. One male was wearing blue jeans, a dark ribbed hooded jacket and a two-tone sweater, possibly Adidas.
The second male was wearing grey sweat pants, a dark hooded tracksuit type top with motif on the left of the chest.
Anyone with information, or who believes they know the identity of either of the two pictured males, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 21000267095.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.