Tributes to missing Lincoln man whose body was found at the weekend

Tributes and messages of condolences were left after the tragic death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found near Doddington Hall, close to Lincoln at the weekend.

Shailesh Chauhan was reported missing on Saturday, June 12 before police revealed the following day that a body was found, although formal identification had not yet taken place at the time.

Police said his death is currently not being treated as suspicious and Shailesh’s next of kin have been made aware.

Close to 100 tributes and messages of condolence were posted on The Lincolnite and to Lincolnshire Police.

Mandy Lee said: “Very sad. RIP young man. Love and thoughts to your family and friends. So much death in recent times in our area and I feel for those who found the gentleman and for officers who have had to break the devastating news to family.”

Sharron Marron said: “Condolences to the person’s family and much love and respect to those who have been involved in the location of this person. So very distressing and terribly sad for everyone.”

Garry Mitchell said: “RIP sir, this is so sad. Seems to be much too much of this in Lincoln, a few this week. It looks like there aren’t enough services out there for people in this sad situation and more help for mental health issues.”

Amanda Horton said: “RIP. Thoughts are with his family and friends who have had to deal with this.”

Caroline Elkington said: “So incredibly sad. Deepest condolences to his dear family. RIP.”

Jean Christine Jones said: “Forever young. May he rest in perfect peace. Sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Whatever you’re going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. Call 116 123 for free. Other ways you can get in touch.