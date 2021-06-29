CCTV appeal to find Skegness charity shop robbers
Over £800 was taken from a safe
Police are appealing to identify two men who were caught on CCTV reportedly stealing cash from a charity shop in Skegness.
The men were seen forcing entry into the British Heart Foundation store on Lumley Road overnight on June 15.
More than £800 was stolen from a safe inside the shop, and police are now looking to find out who the men caught on camera are.
CCTV images show the two men were wearing surgical-type face masks and hooded sweatshirts.
If you recognise the men or can help police with their investigations, call 101 and quote incident 87 of June 15.