Skegness
June 29, 2021 10.07 am

CCTV appeal to find Skegness charity shop robbers

Over £800 was taken from a safe
Do you recognise these two men? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are appealing to identify two men who were caught on CCTV reportedly stealing cash from a charity shop in Skegness.

The men were seen forcing entry into the British Heart Foundation store on Lumley Road overnight on June 15.

More than £800 was stolen from a safe inside the shop, and police are now looking to find out who the men caught on camera are.

These two men are believed to have stolen £800 from a charity shop. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

CCTV images show the two men were wearing surgical-type face masks and hooded sweatshirts.

If you recognise the men or can help police with their investigations, call 101 and quote incident 87 of June 15.

