COVID infection rate falls in Lincolnshire, remaining below rising England average
But spikes in three districts
Greater Lincolnshire’s average COVID-19 infection rate has fallen over the bank holiday weekend, as England has seen a spike in its rates.
The latest government data shows five of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a reduction in their rates, East Lindsey has remained the same, with an increase in three other authorities.
However, over the last week, South Holland has seen an increase in its rate of infection, despite the district sharing in more than £2.6 million with other regions to help tackle higher-than-average coronavirus rates.
West Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire are the other districts that have seen increases in their rates over the bank holiday.
Boston, Lincoln, South Kesteven, North Lincolnshire and North Kesteven have all seen falls in their infection rates.
All districts but South Holland and Boston have infection rates bellow the England average of 27.2 per 100,000 of the population.
England’s infection rate increase has been linked with the supposedly more transmissible Indian variant on coronavirus.
Health bosses in Lincolnshire are cautious over a third wave nationally, but the county is staying consistently low right now.
Scientists advising government have urged the planned unlocking on June 21 to be delayed due to a surge of Indian variant cases in other areas of the country.