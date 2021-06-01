Police arrest man after Louth double murder manhunt and officer attack

The town was put in lockdown while the hunt escalated

Police have found and arrested 29-year-old Daniel Boulton, who was wanted for questioning in connection with a double murder in Louth.

Boulton was detained in the Hubbard’s Hill area at around 12pm on Tuesday, and he is currently in police custody awaiting questioning.

Officers launched a manhunt for Daniel Boulton when the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son were found in a house on High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday, May 31.

The victims were found with multiple stab wounds, and the knife believed to be used to inflict these injuries was recovered at the scene.

A second child was also found at the scene, but was unhurt.

A murder investigation was launched early on Tuesday morning as police sought to find Boulton.

During their search for Boulton, an off-duty police officer was injured at Hubbard’s Hill by the man they believed to be the suspect of the murders.

Boulton was arrested in the area a short while later.

Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure. A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them.

“We have also seen communities in Louth, and indeed further afield, who will undoubtedly have been anxious about the possible danger in the town since last night.

“To all of you I want to say thank you. You have been listening to our safety advice and sharing our appeals, all of which has helped us to do our job to the best of our ability.

“I also want to thank our officers and other Emergency Services colleagues. The first responders last night were met with an unimaginable scene and reacted with professionalism to ensure we do what’s right by the victims, and that’s not a situation you can ever really prepare fully for.

“Our off-duty officer today showed how you’re never really off shift and how our staff will always do their very best to protect the public. A thank you doesn’t really cover it, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“Finally, to all the officers and staff who have been involved in this challenging job overnight and into today, thank you for your ongoing commitment and professionalism.

“There is still a lot to do and now the work starts to understand exactly what has happened here and how.”

The mayor and mayoress of Louth joined in the community tributes, laying flowers at the scene.