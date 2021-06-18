Eco-friendly vegan cafe bringing joy to Lincoln

A vegan cafe focusing on providing eco-friendly food and drinks in a happy environment opened in Lincoln this summer.

Happy Culture Cafe is located in the unit formerly occupied by Jays Inks tattoo studio on Garmston Street and was opened by husband and wife, and former teachers, William and Natalie Goodacre on June 1 this year.

The couple have been plant-based for around two years, and prefer describing it that way as opposed to saying vegan due to the stigma attached to the word. They went travelling a few years ago and decided they wanted to also try and be more sustainable.

Natalie, 33, used to work at Athena School in Lincoln before spending five years home educating their children Ava and Bonnie, which she still does now. She also set up a business called Earth Kind Gift Co to send vegan and plastic free care packages, as she was frustrated by how much packaging she was seeing sent to people.

Will, 33, worked at a number of schools including Heighington Millfield Primary Academy, before working for Anglian Water during the coronavirus pandemic, and now the couple are focusing on their new cafe, which created six new jobs.

All the food sold by the cafe is plant-based and zero waste, including wraps, sandwiches, kebabs, Bao buns, tacos, vegan cakes and more.

Drinks are also available, including hot chocolate and coffee, which are sold in either compostable or edible wafer cups. There are also special blends available hot or iced, which are also vegan friendly.

The cafe tries to be as eco-friendly as possible, and even the toilet roll and hand wash in the bathroom is sustainable, while there are also workstations with WiFi for anyone needing somewhere peaceful to work.

There is also a Pay It Forward wall where people can buy food and drink for strangers. Anyone can use this on an honesty policy basis, and any left at the end of each month will be collected together and made to hand out to vulnerable people in need in Lincoln.

In the evening, the cafe is rented out as a space for people to use for well-being related events. If it is for a good cause this is free of charge, but there may be a small affordable fee if it is for a ticketed group activity. Events, including meditation and yoga are already planned in for this month.

Anyone interested in renting the space should email [email protected] and details of upcoming events can be found on the cafe’s website.

Natalie told The Lincolnite: “We want to bring joy and happiness to the people of Lincoln, as well as helping them to become more sustainable. We have kids and want them to have a planet to live on in the future.

“It is a happy and chilled place to be and not like other cafes where you are in and out, people can stay longer here.”

Natalie added that in the future they are hoping to host open mic nights, poetry readings and silent discos at the cafe.

In his spare time, Will said he is a plant-based athlete hoping to prove to people that you can still be fit and healthy and enjoy sport on a vegan diet.

Happy Culture Cafe is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm, 10am-5pm on Saturday, and 10am-3pm on Sunday.