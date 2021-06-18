That loving feline: Meet the couple with luxury cat hotel in Lincolnshire

A cat-loving couple in Boston enjoy looking after felines so much that they set up their own luxury cat hotel on the outskirts of the town four years ago.

Edward and Stephanie Morrison, both 73 and originally from Manchester, have four rescue cats of their own. After helping at a relative’s cattery in Manchester, as well as having bad experiences at other catteries in the country, they decided to convert and refurbish the derelict barn next to their bungalow into a hotel.

Former builder Edward and his wife Stephanie, who is a retired accountant, have lived in Lincolnshire for 15 years and set up The Lodge Luxury Cat Hotel on Fenside Road. It can house up to 20 felines at any one time for overnight stays or spa sessions.

Prices range from £19 for one cat per night, £28 for two and £30 for three, with an option of a double suite interconnecting to share for four costing £48.

There are six individual suites and three doubles for cats to enjoy a luxury stay in. The double suites can cater for up to three felines, although a partition can be removed if needed to make space for a fourth cat if required.

Each suite consists of its own sleeping area with feather pillows and blankets, large cat scratchers around five feet tall, lots of toys, electric water fountains and even their own fridge that chills the water refilled by the hotel’s owners.

The rooms all have central heating, as well as a high definition camera so the cat’s owners can keep an eye on them while they are away.

There are various food options with cats being fed their regular diet, as well as biscuits. For any felines wanting a more luxury experience there is extra food that can be paid for additionally, including fresh chicken, king prawns, salmon and caviar.

As well as the overnight stays, there are also options for a spa day for £40 and full body groom for £30, which include being trimmed and groomed.

Edward told The Lincolnite : “We’ve got customers coming back all the time. We find there is nothing else like this near here, the nearest similar to this is in Derbyshire.

“The last four years have been great. We get people coming from across Lincolnshire and other areas of the country. We are animal lovers and give the cats plenty of attention throughout the day.”