Extinction Rebellion bring Wildlife Carnival to Lincoln

Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of Lincoln to host a wildlife parade and carnival, highlighting the destruction of habitats.
The event was a protest on a lack of government action to tackle the climate crisis, as a 16-foot bike-powered ark rode through the city of Lincoln on Saturday.
Dozens of protestors surrounded the ark while dressed as fish and other animals that could be in danger of extinction as a result of global warming, as a samba band gave the carnival feel with music.
A banner read “Spring into action, sink or swim” at the front of the protest, while many other activists held up signs of their own, declaring a climate emergency.
The ark travelled from Lincoln train station, through the High Street and up to Brayford Wharf North, before circling back round to end back at the train station.
Members of Lincoln Climate Conscious Students and Animal Rebellion joined XR on the march, and some people travelled from Nottingham to attend.
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes captured the event.
A 16-foot bike-powered ark rode through Lincoln on Saturday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
A marching samba band played music alongside the ark. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Activists gathered in their dozens to call a climate emergency. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Greenpeace flags could also be seen. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The protest marched through Lincoln city centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The message was loud and clear. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Extinction Rebellion Nottingham were also in attendance. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Most taking part wore face masks. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The samba band provided a carnival atmosphere. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Activists dressed as animals. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Snowy the XR dog also made an appearance! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The March ran through the city centre on Saturday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The High Street was packed for the carnival. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Drinkers at the Mailbox couldn’t help but look what was going on. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Bright colours and animal costumes were the dress code. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Protestors even took to the road at times. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
A colourful scene in Lincoln today. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
A fish design filled with rubbish, highlighting the destruction of habitats in the ocean. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
