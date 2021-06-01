Extinction Rebellion wildlife parade and carnival heads to Lincoln

Activists dressed as fish walking alongside a bike-powered ark, all in Lincoln this weekend

A parade and carnival that highlights the destruction of wildlife’s habitats has been organised by climate activists Extinction Rebellion, and will be in Lincoln this weekend.

The Wildlife Parade and Carnival is being dubbed as a ‘family-friendly’ event that will highlight loss of habitats and protest government inaction on climate change.

A 16-foot long bike-powered ark will travel alongside the protestors, with images of animals that are in danger of extinction because of global warming.

The parade starts at Lincoln train station at 11am, running until 12.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

It will run from the station to the Cornhill Quarter and the High Street, Guildhall to Newland, before a pause at Brayford Wharf North.

Protestors will then return to the train station via Newland, Mint Street, St. Martin’s Square, High Street and Cornhill.

As well as the ark, there will be activists dressed as fish, and animals will march with a samba band, armed with banners and colourful flags.

The march will be joined by Lincoln Climate Conscious Students and Animal Rebellion, as well as XR themselves.

Eddie Francis, 72, from Lincoln, said: “I’m really scared about the climate crisis. It’s not some far off danger, it’s happening right now, right here in the UK.

Our government just hasn’t woken up to how desperate the situation is. We have a wildlife and nature emergency all around us.”