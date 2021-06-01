Louth mayor’s floral tributes mark tragic scene of woman and child’s death

The deaths have rocked the local community

Louth’s mayor and mayoress have placed flowers outside a home where a woman and child were found dead.

Local people have responded with shock following the tragic incident, and some have begun leaving floral tributes on the pavement on High Holme Road.

“In our thoughts and prayers. A tragic loss,” wrote mayor and mayoress Darren and Sarah-Jayne Hobson.

An urgent county-wide search is underway for a 29-year-old man in connection with the deaths.

Anyone with information, or who thinks they may have seen Daniel Boulton, is being told not to approach him, but to call 999.

Police officers remain at the scene on High Holme Road in Louth, where a cordon surrounds a cluster of properties.

A number of police personnel have also been seen patrolling the area as investigations continue.

Ambulance crews were called to a property on High Holme Road yesterday evening. Sadly, they found a woman and child dead inside.

An appeal was issued this morning to find Boulton, described as white, with light red hair and stubble.

People in the area have taken to social media to share their messages of support to friends and family of the woman and child.

Some misinformation has also been widely circulated on social media surrounding the incident.

Posts suggesting Boulton had also kidnapped a child are inaccurate, police told The Lincolnite.