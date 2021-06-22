First Look at Jake Quickenden in costume for Lincoln theatre panto

Television heartthrob Jake Quickenden tried his costume during a photoshoot ahead of New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas pantomime, Beauty & The Beast, this winter.

The Scunthorpe-born star, who won Dancing on Ice in 2018, will play the part of baddie Flash Hugo, who is described as an arrogant, self-loving, egotistical, ladies’ man who will stop at nothing to win the hand of Belle.

The Beauty & The Beast Christmas panto will run at the Lincoln theatre between December 10, 2021 and January 9, 2022.

Tickets are on sale priced at £25.50 for adults and £22.50 for anyone under 18 or over 65 – book tickets online here or by calling the box office on 01522 519999.

Joining Jake in the largest ever cast for Lincoln’s longest running traditional pantomime is CBBC’s ‘Yonko’ Chris Johnson as Belle’s father Professor Ivar Brainstorm.

Zoe Hanna May from ITV’s The Voice will play the lead role of Belle. 2016 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Christian Lee will play Marcel Allumette, the quirky candelabra.

Strengthening this star-studded cast will be Lincoln’s own Chris Hayes and Paul Aitchison, who played Friar Tuck and Nurse Nora respectively in the theatre’s production of Robin Hood in 2019.

Georgia Hayes-Cowley and James de Lauch Hay will also feature in the pantomime, while Camilia O’Grady, Vanessa Dumatey and Laura Wenton will be making their New Theatre Royal Lincoln debuts.

Natalie Hayes-Cowley, the theatre’s Artistic Director and the show’s producer, previously said: “You can expect to see this beautiful story come to life on stage thanks to a huge multi-talented cast, with fabulous dance routines, incredible singers performing cult classic songs, along with the classic comedy, fun, and games you would expect – with an extra touch of MAGIC! This enchanting tale as old as time has something for everyone young and old.”