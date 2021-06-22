The next three Lincoln locations for the mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus
No booking required
The next three locations in Lincoln for the mobile vaccination unit have now been revealed, including the local mosque and The Arboretum, for people to receive their first COVID-19 jab on a Saturday without needing an advanced booking.
The vaccination bus was set up in Lincoln temporarily to help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and started in the car park of Bridge Central on Saturday, June 19.
Over the next three weekends, it will allow for anyone who has not yet had their first dose, and is eligible to do so, to turn up and get jabbed without needing to book.
The service offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations and will be available between 12pm-3pm on Saturdays at the following locations:
- Saturday, June 26 – The Arboretum (car park by the Monks Road entrance)
- Saturday, July 3 – Brayford Wharf North (near the Square Sail, opposite Lucy Tower Street)
- Saturday, July 10 – Lincoln Central Mosque (Dixon Street, next to Lidl)
The bus has been provided by St John Ambulance with staff from local GP practices providing the vaccinations, all set up by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.
There will also be translation services available at the site, and a dedicated team will be on hand to answer any questions the public have.